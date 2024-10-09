Restoration work parties in Hamlin, Twin Ponds, and Northcrest parks this week
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Invest in the future of our city’s urban forest! Please join us for upcoming restoration work party events in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!
This week we invite you to join us at work parties in the following parks:
- Hamlin
- Twin Ponds
- Northcrest
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
