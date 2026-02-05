Shoreline College raises Black American Heritage Flag

Photo courtesy Shoreline College

On Monday, the Shoreline College campus came together to raise the Black American Heritage Flag for the first time in recognition of Black History Month.

The Black American Heritage Flag honors the culture and history of African American people in the United States. Its colors and symbols were created to instill pride and serve as a symbol of hope in the ongoing pursuit of civil rights and equity.





Monday's flag raising featuring Shoreline students and employees as we celebrate this important moment in our history. Photo courtesy Shoreline College.

Thank you to all who joined us and the next time you are on campus near the 1000 Building, take a moment to check it out!












