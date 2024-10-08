SAGE gathering with Halloween movies and Tea Party on Friday, October 11, 2024
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
|Oct 11, 2024 happy National Coming Out day
This Friday at the Shoreline Teen Center come hang out with SAGE, Shoreline Teen Center’s own youth LGBTQ+ and allies club. Celebrate national coming out day with us and watch lots of cozy Halloween movies!
More information for the teen center here
Questions? Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov
Halloween movies and Tea party. Movies all day tea party at 4:00pm. Teen Center open from 2:30 to 9:00pm.
