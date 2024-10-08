SAGE gathering with Halloween movies and Tea Party on Friday, October 11, 2024

Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Oct 11, 2024 happy National Coming Out day

This Friday at the Shoreline Teen Center come hang out with SAGE, Shoreline Teen Center’s own youth LGBTQ+ and allies club. Celebrate national coming out day with us and watch lots of cozy Halloween movies!
 
More information for the teen center here
 
Questions? Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov
 
Halloween movies and Tea party. Movies all day tea party at 4:00pm. Teen Center open from 2:30 to 9:00pm.



