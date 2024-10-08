Middle School Halloween Party at Teen Center October 12, 2024
This Saturday, 10/12/2024, from 6:00 to 10:30pm is our annual Halloween party at the teen center. Free and open to all youth in 6th-8th grade. Feel free to dress up or come in normal attire but please no weapons/costume weapons, and no full face masks.
Come eat food, make crafts, dance, and play games!
General Middle School Night Information:
Calling all middle schoolers! Join us at the Teen Center on Saturday nights for sports, games, art, and food. Our staff runs activities catered to middle school-aged youth and creates a safe, supervised space for your youth to hang out with friends, meet new people, and have a great time!
Middle School Night is on Saturday nights (through the school year) from 6:00pm - 10:30pm. This is a free, drop-in program, no pre-registration is required.
One Saturday a month there will be a themed event for Middle School Night, which will result in a higher number of youth attending.
These events will have a combination of free Eventbrite registration and drop-in allowed, but if we reach maximum capacity, drop-ins arriving after we have reached capacity may not be allowed in until other youth have left so we don't exceed safe numbers in our facility.
Please RSVP on Google Forms for this event at tinyurl.com/msnightevents
The Teen Center is located at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
