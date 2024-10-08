Community Climate Fair October 26, 2024

Tuesday, October 8, 2024

You are invited to join the Lake Forest Park Climate Action Committee at Third Place Commons for a Community Climate Fair.

  • When: October 26, 2024
  • Time: 10am to noon. Set up at 9:30am.
  • What: Highlight your organization’s response to climate change.
  • Why: Highlight your efforts to reduce emissions, strengthen the community and build community resiliency.
The Community Climate Fair will show off the plans for a the LFP Climate Hub and highlight the efforts of local groups to reduce the effects of climate. 

Learn about the impacts of climate, highlighting the efforts to make a difference and make changes for the future.

If you are interested in joining the Community Climate Fair, email lfpclimatehub@gmail.com.


