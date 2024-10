Community Climate Fair October 26, 2024

You are invited to join the Lake Forest Park Climate Action Committee at Third Place Commons for a Community Climate Fair.

When: October 26, 2024

Time: 10am to noon. Set up at 9:30am.

What: Highlight your organization’s response to climate change.

Why: Highlight your efforts to reduce emissions, strengthen the community and build community resiliency.









If you are interested in joining the Community Climate Fair, email





Learn about the impacts of climate, highlighting the efforts to make a difference and make changes for the future.If you are interested in joining the Community Climate Fair, email lfpclimatehub@gmail.com

The Community Climate Fair will show off the plans for a the LFP Climate Hub and highlight the efforts of local groups to reduce the effects of climate.