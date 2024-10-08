Community Climate Fair October 26, 2024
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
- When: October 26, 2024
- Time: 10am to noon. Set up at 9:30am.
- What: Highlight your organization’s response to climate change.
- Why: Highlight your efforts to reduce emissions, strengthen the community and build community resiliency.
Learn about the impacts of climate, highlighting the efforts to make a difference and make changes for the future.
If you are interested in joining the Community Climate Fair, email lfpclimatehub@gmail.com.
