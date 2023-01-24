Dick's celebrates their 69th anniversary with 19 cent burgers

Tuesday, January 24, 2023


To celebrate their 69th anniversary, Dick's Drive In is rolling back the price of a Dick’s cheeseburger or hamburger to the original price of 19¢ over a special three-day period. 

  • Tuesday, January 24th - Wallingford and Broadway
  • Wednesday, January 25th - Lake City, Holman Road, and Crossroads
  • Thursday, January 26th - Edmonds, Queen Anne, and Kent

The 19¢ hamburgers and cheeseburgers are exclusively available at the specific Drive-In on the designated promotion day. One hamburger or cheeseburger per customer present on the patio.

Find out more at ddir.com/19-cent-burgers/



