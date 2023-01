Dick's celebrates their 69th anniversary with 19 cent burgers

To celebrate their 69th anniversary, Dick's Drive In is rolling back the price of a Dick’s cheeseburger or hamburger to the original price of 19¢ over a special three-day period. To celebrate their 69th anniversary, Dick's Drive In is rolling back the price of a Dick’s cheeseburger or hamburger to the original price of 19¢ over a special three-day period.





Tuesday, January 24th - Wallingford and Broadway

Wednesday, January 25th - Lake City , Holman Road, and Crossroads

, Holman Road, and Crossroads Thursday, January 26th - Edmonds, Queen Anne, and Kent



The 19¢ hamburgers and cheeseburgers are exclusively available at the specific Drive-In on the designated promotion day. One hamburger or cheeseburger per customer present on the patio.











Find out more at ddir.com/19-cent-burgers/