Dick's celebrates their 69th anniversary with 19 cent burgers
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
To celebrate their 69th anniversary, Dick's Drive In is rolling back the price of a Dick’s cheeseburger or hamburger to the original price of 19¢ over a special three-day period.
- Tuesday, January 24th - Wallingford and Broadway
- Wednesday, January 25th - Lake City, Holman Road, and Crossroads
- Thursday, January 26th - Edmonds, Queen Anne, and Kent
The 19¢ hamburgers and cheeseburgers are exclusively available at the specific Drive-In on the designated promotion day. One hamburger or cheeseburger per customer present on the patio.
Find out more at ddir.com/19-cent-burgers/
