Pilates Northwest celebrates its second anniversary in Shoreline
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|Second year in Shoreline
An equipment-based Pilates studio, Pilates Northwest employs ten fully certified, experienced Pilates instructors in its new location and offers private sessions, duet sessions and small group sessions using state-of-the-art commercial Pilates equipment.
|Ten fully trained, certified instructors work with clients
|Move Better - Feel Better
This simple yet powerful message expresses their core philosophy.
By helping clients not only gain core strength through Pilates, but also improve alignment and address postural imbalances, body pain and joint dysfunction, they reach their goal: clients truly do move and feel better.
Louise Beckley, owner of Pilates Northwest says,
“We are so happy here. We have a beautiful, safe studio, an educated, friendly staff and grateful, kind clients.
"Two years after moving in, we are delighted to have chosen Shoreline as our new home.”
Pilates Northwest can be contacted at 206-368-6904 or www.pilatesnorthwest.com The studio is located at 20030 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.
