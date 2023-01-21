Pilates Northwest celebrates its second anniversary in Shoreline

Second year in Shoreline Pilates Northwest is in its 23rd year of business, but recently set down roots in the Ballinger neighborhood of Shoreline in February of 2021. Pilates Northwest is in its 23rd year of business, but recently set down roots in the Ballinger neighborhood of Shoreline in February of 2021.





An equipment-based Pilates studio, Pilates Northwest employs ten fully certified, experienced Pilates instructors in its new location and offers private sessions, duet sessions and small group sessions using state-of-the-art commercial Pilates equipment.





Ten fully trained, certified instructors work with clients

Pilates is a form of exercise with vast benefits including enhanced core strength, greater flexibility, balanced muscular development and upright, aligned posture. Their motto is Move Better. Feel Better.





Move Better - Feel Better

This simple yet powerful message expresses their core philosophy.





By helping clients not only gain core strength through Pilates, but also improve alignment and address postural imbalances, body pain and joint dysfunction, they reach their goal: clients truly do move and feel better.



Louise Beckley, owner of Pilates Northwest says, “We are so happy here. We have a beautiful, safe studio, an educated, friendly staff and grateful, kind clients. "Two years after moving in, we are delighted to have chosen Shoreline as our new home.”

Pilates Northwest can be contacted at 206-368-6904 or www.pilatesnorthwest.com The studio is located at 20030 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.












