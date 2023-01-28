Scholarships available from Sno-King School Retirees Association

Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) is proud to announce scholarships are now available for any senior graduating in June of 2023 from a public high school in Edmonds, Northshore, or Shoreline School Districts.





Applicants must be planning a career in a school related field. (Teacher, Counselor, School Psychologist, Speech and Hearing Specialist, Physical Therapist)





We will offer four scholarships of $2500 each that can be extended for three more years when proof is shown that the student is studying for a degree in one of the accepted fields.





Application forms are available with school career specialists, school counselors and online at the SKSR website www.SKSR.org



All complete applications must be postmarked or received electronically by March 17, 2023.







