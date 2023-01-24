Flags at half-staff for the tragedy in Monterey Park, California
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of the victims who tragically lost their lives on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
