Jobs: WSDOT Right of Way Engineer (TE2)
Friday, January 27, 2023
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$66,376 - $89,271 Annually
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is currently seeking an engineering professional to serve an integral role as Right of Way Update Engineer.
This position will support WSDOT’s mission of highway design, construction, and right of way by preparing survey records, right of way plans, and other documents.
Job description and application
