Destinations: Come Together free Rooftop Concert Celebration @ Kirkland Urban

“Come Together” to Kirkland Urban for the second annual musical celebration inspired by the original surprise Beatles Rooftop concert in 1969.





The event will feature a musical performance by one of Seattle’s favorite Beatles music experiences, Good Day Sunshine, who will perform every song from the original Beatles Rooftop Concert. Attendees will enjoy photo moments with Beatles inspired costumed characters, themed instagrammable moments, and groovy giveaways (while supplies last.)



Photo courtesy Kirkland Urban

Kirkland Urban is an inclusive and accessible open-air shopping center. To support children and adults of all abilities, sensory-sensitive toolkits will be available onsite during all Kirkland Urban events. Kirkland Urban is an inclusive and accessible open-air shopping center. To support children and adults of all abilities, sensory-sensitive toolkits will be available onsite during all Kirkland Urban events.









DATE: Saturday, January 28

TIME: Please note that the Come Together Rooftop Concert Celebration @ Kirkland Urban will now take place from 12 PM – 2 PM on Saturday, January 28.

WHERE: Fountain Court, 425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland, WA 98033 Toolkits include noise-canceling headphones, sensory/fidget toys, earplugs and an identifier sticker/badge and can be picked up upon arrival. This event is free and open to the public.





