Destinations: Come Together free Rooftop Concert Celebration @ Kirkland Urban

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

“Come Together” to Kirkland Urban for the second annual musical celebration inspired by the original surprise Beatles Rooftop concert in 1969. 


The event will feature a musical performance by one of Seattle’s favorite Beatles music experiences, Good Day Sunshine, who will perform every song from the original Beatles Rooftop Concert. Attendees will enjoy photo moments with Beatles inspired costumed characters, themed instagrammable moments, and groovy giveaways (while supplies last.)

Photo courtesy Kirkland Urban

Kirkland Urban is an inclusive and accessible open-air shopping center. To support children and adults of all abilities, sensory-sensitive toolkits will be available onsite during all Kirkland Urban events.

Toolkits include noise-canceling headphones, sensory/fidget toys, earplugs and an identifier sticker/badge and can be picked up upon arrival. This event is free and open to the public.



Posted by DKH at 1:52 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  