Candlemas service at St. Dunstan's to promote justice and activism
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
We are calling for people to repent of any ways in which they add to injustice or fail to fight injustice in the places they can.
On February 2, 2023 at 7pm we are having a service called Candlemas. Traditionally this service is about celebrating the Presentation of Jesus at the Temple as a baby. It represents the bringing of Christ’s Light to the whole world.
In modern times it’s been a mixed bag on how well churches have stepped up to love as Christ calls us to love, by both fully accepting people as well as taking care of people. We at Saint Dunstan’s are doing what we can to fix that. We want to put into action the prayer we always say, “Your Kingdom come, Your will be done, on Earth as it is in Heaven”.
Because prayer without action would only be further sinfulness on our parts, we have reached out to activist partners to come and have tables with information on how people can get involved.
The Service will run from 7pm to about 8pm. After the service we will gather in the parish hall to share specific ways we can get involved, get active, and make a difference. We hope you will take this opportunity to get involved with local groups to add or continue your effort to making this world a better place.
You can RSVP on Eventbrite or Facebook.
If you are involved in an advocacy group that might like to join with us for this, please email office@sdchp.org by 10am on Wednesday.
