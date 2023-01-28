Shorewood Girls Wrestling 1-26-2023: first ever WESCO Girls Dual Championship

Shorewood girls wrestling

Photo by Clark Norton By Clark Norton By Clark Norton





All the girls teams from WESCO 3A and 4A, North and South, were there competing for respective league titles.



In their first dual meet of the night the Stormrays faced a combined team from Shorecrest and Cedarcrest.





Bouts began at 145 pounds with Shorewood wrestler Izzy Crave taking on Shorecrest’s Safiya King. Crave was aggressive for the whistle and pinned her opponent in the first period.



By the time the 110 pound match came around Shorewood had stretched its team lead to 18-6 thanks to a couple of forfeits. Shorewood sent out freshman Finley Houck against undefeated Shorecrest senior Ana Reed. Houck countered a big throw attempt by Reed to score the first takedown. Using her quickness and tough riding skills Houck was able to build a 7-0 lead before pinning Reed in the 3rd period.



Shorecrest/Cedarcrest was able to keep it respectable, but they could never catch the Stormrays as Shorewood led the entire match for a 41-24 victory.



In the second dual meet of the night Shorewood had a rematch with Edmonds-Woodway, this time with a league title on the line.



After a forfeit to open things, Shorewood sophomore Libby Norton wrestled the first match of the dual against Ny Ny Pendleton. A quick attack from Pendleton caught Norton off guard, but she managed to avoid giving up the takedown. With a jolt the Stormray fired off her own attack and overpowered Pendleton for a takedown and pin. Norton was followed in the next match by Houck, who also pinned her opponent to give Shorewood an 18-0 lead in the team score.



The home team Warriors rallied with a pair of pins sandwiched around a pair of forfeits to take their first lead of the night at 24-18. Shorewood’s Abby Tveit received a forfeit at 125 pounds to tie the score up with just three matches to go.



At 140 pounds Shorewood’s Aly Fellores got the first takedown, but couldn’t hold on to the lead and got pinned in the second period. Izzy Crave kept her team alive in the 145 pound match by pinning her opponent in the first period to tie the team score 30 to 30 with only one weight left.



Stormray Cora Morgan made her varsity debut and was unable to stop Edway’s Jael Whitacre as the Warriors claimed a close 36-30 win and the inaugural WESCO South Girls league title.



Shorewood 41 - Shorecrest/Cedarcrest 24

@Edmonds-Woodway high School



*Match Began at 145 pounds



100: Libby Norton (SW) win by forfeit

105: Double Forfeit

110: Finley Houck (SW) pinned Ana Reed 5:33

115: Lily Smith (CC) pinned Fiona Blair 3:49

120: Rebecca Rhodes (SC) win by forfeit

125: Ellie Van Horn (SW) tech. fall Camile Alfonse 15-0

130: Alexa Ruy-Aguilar (SC) win by forfeit

135: Abby Tveit (SW) win by forfeit

140: Aly Fellores (SW) win by forfeit

*145: Izzy Crave (SW) pinned Safiya King 1:32

155: Madelyn Brooks (CC) pined Cora Morgan 3:59

170: Abbi Chishungu (SW) win by forfeit

190: Double forfeit

235: Double forfeit



Shorewood 30 - Edmonds-Woodway 36

@ Edmonds-Woodway High School



*Match began at 170 pounds



100: Libby Norton (SW) pinned Ny Ny Pendleton 0:38

105: Double Forfeit

110: Finley Houck (SW) pinned Leslie Chavez 2:36

115: Hannah Baldock (EW) pinned Fiona Blair 5:48

120: Molly O’Donnell (EW) win by forfeit

125: Emily Reed (EW) win by forfeit

130: Jennifer Reinosa (EW) pined Ellie Van Horn 1:29

135: Abby Tveit (SW) win by forfeit

140: Grace Fitting (EW) pinned Aly Fellores 3:59

*145: Izzy Crave (SW) pinned Liliana Frank 1:42

155: Jael Whitacre (EW) pinned Cora Morgan 0:38

170: Abbi Chishungu (SW) win by forfeit

190: Double forfeit

235: Double forfeit









The Shorewood girls wrestling team competed in the first ever WESCO Girls Dual Championship Thursday night hosted by Edmonds-Woodway High School.