ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival Saturday January 28

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts
Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, January 22, 2023 as the  Year of the Rabbit, but festivities continue for over a week.

ShoreLake Arts’ Lantern Festival is one week away on Saturday, January 28 and here are lucky number 6 things to look forward to:
  1. Lanterns and crafts. Make your own paper lantern celebrating the year of the rabbit. Make a personalized traditional Chinese bookmark and try Calligraphy.
  2. Music from Jeannie Rak.
  3. Taste the dumplings from Kathmandu MomoCha Food truck.
  4. Take a guided forest walk though the North City Neighborhood Park.
  5. The Neighborhood Associations of North City and Ridgecrest will be there to answer your community questions.
  6. Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association.
Find more information at https://www.shorelakearts.org/lantern

Lantern Festival
January 28 at from 12:00 - 3:30pm
North City Elementary School Campus
816 NE 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
Rain or Shine
Free Family Friendly.
Everyone is welcome.
#LanternFestival



