ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival Saturday January 28
Sunday, January 22, 2023
ShoreLake Arts’ Lantern Festival is one week away on Saturday, January 28 and here are lucky number 6 things to look forward to:
- Lanterns and crafts. Make your own paper lantern celebrating the year of the rabbit. Make a personalized traditional Chinese bookmark and try Calligraphy.
- Music from Jeannie Rak.
- Taste the dumplings from Kathmandu MomoCha Food truck.
- Take a guided forest walk though the North City Neighborhood Park.
- The Neighborhood Associations of North City and Ridgecrest will be there to answer your community questions.
- Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association.
Lantern Festival
January 28 at from 12:00 - 3:30pm
North City Elementary School Campus
816 NE 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
Rain or Shine
Free Family Friendly.
Everyone is welcome.
