Cartoon Camp for kids at Red Sky Gallery February 23, 2023

Friday, January 27, 2023

Red Sky Gallery is excited to present Cartoon Camp, a one day workshop for kids with award-winning writer and illustrator Kevan Atteberry.
 
Designed for 7-12 year olds, participants will learn to draw animals, robots, monsters, and bugs!

Bring your characters to life on the page under the experienced guidance of one of the best. 

This Camp is held on February 21, 2023 from 10am to Noon. Red Sky Gallery is located in Lake Forest Park Town Center, upper level, at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.




