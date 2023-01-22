UW workshops designed to engage African American high school students





The purpose of this conference is to promote positive self-esteem, social consciousness, and cultural awareness, while simultaneously emphasizing the importance of higher education.





The workshops and interactions with current African American UW students, staff, and the community will provide both the resources and role models to help students make a commitment to pursue higher education.





Participation is open to all students regardless of race/ethnic background.





The workshops will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 on the main UW campus.