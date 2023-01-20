Residential structure fire in LFP sends smoke billowing into the sky

Friday, January 20, 2023

Smoke billows into the sky from residential fire in LFP
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Shoreline Fire responded to a residential fire in the 4700 block of NE 192nd Pl in Lake Forest Park around 5:30pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Shoreline Fire responding
Photo by Gordon Snyder

The fire was extinguished in just over 20 minutes. One person was home at the time of the incident and that person escaped unharmed.There were no injuries to firefighters.

As the home is unable to be occupied, Red Cross was called in to assist with the residents' needs.

The road was blocked during the response
Photo by Gordon Snyder

47 Ave NE was closed north from NE 195 St south to the intersection with 47 PL NE. The roadway was reopened at 6:30pm.

The scene has been turned over to fire investigators to conduct a cause and origin investigation.



Anonymous,  January 20, 2023 at 8:54 AM  

We heard sirens and then saw big and very high flames from a few blocks away. Quite quick burning it seems. Very sorry for the owners. Glad no one in the home nor responders hurt. Report here says the fire was extinguished in just over 20 minutes. I wonder if that is from when the 911 call was made, or from when they put water on it and it was extinguished. It went from full flames to none visible by us very quickly.

Besides no one hurt, one good thing is it is winter. The flames could have caught big trees on fire in the summer.

