Residential structure fire in LFP sends smoke billowing into the sky

Smoke billows into the sky from residential fire in LFP

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Shoreline Fire responded to a residential fire in the 4700 block of NE 192nd Pl in Lake Forest Park around 5:30pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023.





Shoreline Fire responding

Photo by Gordon Snyder

The fire was extinguished in just over 20 minutes. One person was home at the time of the incident and that person escaped unharmed.There were no injuries to firefighters.





The road was blocked during the response

Photo by Gordon Snyder

47 Ave NE was closed north from NE 195 St south to the intersection with 47 PL NE. The roadway was reopened at 6:30pm.



The scene has been turned over to fire investigators to conduct a cause and origin investigation.







As the home is unable to be occupied, Red Cross was called in to assist with the residents' needs.