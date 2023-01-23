Photo: Twin apartment towers nearing completion in Seattle's Denny Triangle
Monday, January 23, 2023
|Photo by Shoreline resident Jay Lindberg
The project is located at the intersection of Stewart St and Denny Way and comprises 1,014 apartments, retail space, a music venue, and a galleria in two 48-story buildings.
It will incorporate a retired United Airlines 747 as a lounge which will be suspended between the two buildings.
It began construction in 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.
