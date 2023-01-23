Photo: Twin apartment towers nearing completion in Seattle's Denny Triangle

Photo by Shoreline resident Jay Lindberg The Atrium, under construction at 1200 Stewart St, is a twin skyscraper apartment complex in the Denny Triangle neighborhood north of downtown Seattle. The Atrium, under construction at 1200 Stewart St, is a twin skyscraper apartment complex in the Denny Triangle neighborhood north of downtown Seattle.





The project is located at the intersection of Stewart St and Denny Way and comprises 1,014 apartments, retail space, a music venue, and a galleria in two 48-story buildings.





It will incorporate a retired United Airlines 747 as a lounge which will be suspended between the two buildings.





It began construction in 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.











