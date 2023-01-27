Jobs: WSDOT Communications Consultant 5

Communications Consultant 5

Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region

$69,741 - $93,757 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Communications Consultant 5 in Shoreline, WA. Reporting directly to the NWR Communications Manager, this position identifies, develops, and implements strategic communications for all Northwest Region projects in the development and design phases in the Snohomish/King County area.





This position serves as the media relations lead and agency spokesperson on a 24/7 basis for projects and is responsible for responding to frequent reporter inquiries at the local, regional, and national level. This person will assist media outlets with diverse needs in a timely, effective, professional, and creative manner.



The Communications Consultant must manage, lead, direct, and control extensive media and community engagement campaigns created and implemented by non-WSDOT communications consultants/ subcontractors to meet the needs of the agency, stakeholders, and the public.





Due to the highly political nature of transportation, this position must routinely plan years in advance to create and lead strategic communications campaigns and community engagement strategies.





The person in this role is the primary negotiator for communications portions of scopes and contracts. This position will advise, guide, and collaborate with WSDOT project offices as well as review and approve all communications materials provided by contracted consultants and directly reporting communications specialists.















