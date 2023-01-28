Resurgence: The Persistence of our Natural and Indigenous Communities

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2pm, Lake Forest Park Library

David Buerge highlights new and updated research on historic forest management and the lives of people around Lake Washington.

He will elaborate on the changes our areas have undergone and the erasure that continues to threaten our natural landscapes and indigenous communities.

The presentation is in partnership with the Shoreline Historical Museum. Sponsored by the Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library.

Registration not required.

Lake Forest Park Library, Town Center Lake Forest Park, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. Library is on the lower level, lobby.



