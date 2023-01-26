Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool Open House March 4, 2023

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool Open House
Saturday March 4, 10am-2pm

Are you interested in learning more about the close-knit community a co-op preschool offers for your family? We invite you to come see our space and meet our lovely co-op families and teachers! Come learn if Shorenorth is the right fit for your family.

Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool believes kids thrive on play-based learning and a community of parents in the classroom.

Our school includes four play rooms, a library and a NEW Outdoor Playscape. We have five classes, ranging from 0-5 years old.

We look forward to meeting your family.

Learn more about our school at www.shorenorth.com Shorenorth is a program of Shoreline Community College.

Email shorenorth.registrar@gmail.com to register or for more information

Parking in the Ronald United Methodist parking lot and enter through the Ronald United Methodist Church. (entrance on Aurora).



