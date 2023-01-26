Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool Open House March 4, 2023

Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool Open House

Saturday March 4, 10am-2pm



Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool believes kids thrive on play-based learning and a community of parents in the classroom.



Our school includes four play rooms, a library and a NEW Outdoor Playscape. We have five classes, ranging from 0-5 years old.



We look forward to meeting your family.



Learn more about our school at Learn more about our school at www.shorenorth.com Shorenorth is a program of Shoreline Community College.



Email Email shorenorth.registrar@gmail.com to register or for more information



Parking in the Ronald United Methodist parking lot and enter through the Ronald United Methodist Church. (entrance on Aurora).













Are you interested in learning more about the close-knit community a co-op preschool offers for your family? We invite you to come see our space and meet our lovely co-op families and teachers! Come learn if Shorenorth is the right fit for your family.