Shoreline Elks present Dance to the Oldies Friday February 10, 2023

Thursday, January 26, 2023

HEY HEY HEY, Dance to the OLDIES, all for a good cause... Pretend you're back at the Malt Shop....Tix avail. shorelinecafe.brownpapertickets.com .... C U There..... FRIDAY FEB. 10TH, 5pm - 9pm

The Shoreline Elks present DANCE TO THE OLDIES.. Come to our open house/membership drive and HELP send Juanita High School future Health Professionals to HOSA Leadership Camp in Spokane WA. 

  • Date: Friday February 10, 2023 
  • Time: 5-9 pm 14625 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 
  • Ticket includes hamburger, fries and one non-alcoholic drink 
  • Music by Ken Boisse of Tongue-in-Cheek Productions 
  • Tickets: $25 sold at door social quarters, over phone at 206-364-8243, or online at shorelinecafe.brownpapertickets.com 
  • $10/ticket supports the Future Health Professionals of Juanita High Raffles and no-host bar‎'‎

Fundraiser for Juanita High School/ Elk charities, DJ playing oldies for Dancing


Posted by DKH at 4:32 AM
Tags: , , ,

