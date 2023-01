Two members of the family went to the burn unit

Photo by Shoreline Fire A GoFundMe has been set up for the family whose home burned on Thursday, January 26, 2023 ( A GoFundMe has been set up for the family whose home burned on Thursday, January 26, 2023 ( see previous story ).





Two members of the family ended up in the Harborview burn unit with serious burns. One has been released but the other is still there.





All the humans escaped the fire, but Kibbles, the family dog did not.





The home is a complete loss.