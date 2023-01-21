Jobs: WSDOT Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Compliance Lead – PS5





This specialized position serves as the point of contact for the administration of the Agency’s Civil Rights program in Northwest Region. The DBE Compliance Lead provides consultation to regional leaders concerning engagement of Civil Rights programs to ensure that federally assisted and state funded contracts for highway, transit and aviation projects are made available for small business concerns owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.









In this role, you will perform Conditional Use Function (CUF) reviews of WSDOT projects, and projects developed and managed by external Local Agencies to ensure state and federal program compliance. CUF functions include conducting desk and onsite reviews which include investigation, research, analysis, and development of recommendations to cure or remedy DBE program non-compliance.

Shoreline, WA – Headquarters$66,377 - $89,271 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Compliance Lead (Program Specialist 5) to join the Office of Equity and Civil Rights (OECR) in Shoreline, WA.