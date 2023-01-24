Volunteers needed to serve on Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board

Twin Ponds North

Photo by Hitomi Dames

The City of Shoreline is now accepting applications for four volunteers to serve on the The City of Shoreline is now accepting applications for four volunteers to serve on the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree (PRCS/Tree) Board





Three vacancies are for full four-year terms, and one vacancy will be completing a term ending in March 2025. PRCS/Tree Board members must live, work, or own property in Shoreline. The City Council appoints the PRCS/Tree Board members.



The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of issues related to parks, recreation, public art, and trees on public property.





Topics may include park operation and design; programs and events; property acquisition; arts opportunities; and development of planning documents, rules, or regulations.



