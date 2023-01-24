Volunteers needed to serve on Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|Twin Ponds North
Photo by Hitomi Dames
The City of Shoreline is now accepting applications for four volunteers to serve on the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree (PRCS/Tree) Board.
Three vacancies are for full four-year terms, and one vacancy will be completing a term ending in March 2025. PRCS/Tree Board members must live, work, or own property in Shoreline. The City Council appoints the PRCS/Tree Board members.
The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of issues related to parks, recreation, public art, and trees on public property.
Topics may include park operation and design; programs and events; property acquisition; arts opportunities; and development of planning documents, rules, or regulations.
The PRCS/Tree Board consists of seven adult members and two non-voting youth members and meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December from 7:00 to 9:00pm. The PRCS/Tree Board currently holds meetings using a hybrid format allowing for either in-person or online attendance.
If you are interested in applying, you must complete a Shoreline Community Services Application. The City Clerk’s office must receive your completed application no later than 5:00pm on February 10, 2023.
For more information:
shorelinewa.gov/parkboard
Recreation, Cultural, and Community Services Director
Colleen Kelly
206-801-2251
ckelly@shorelinewa.gov
