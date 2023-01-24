Save the Date for the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park's Auction

All That Jazz, A Musical Auction





Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park's annual fundraising event will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the Shoreline Room (north end of the Shoreline Center), 18560 1st Avenue NE, Shoreline, WA .





In addition to a hearty appetizer buffet, desserts and auction, there will be musical entertainment!





Listen to the Edmonds Woodway High School Honors Jazz Band Combo while socializing and enjoying fun auction activities and photo booth before the Live Auction and then musical entertainment afterwards with the Greta Matassa Quintet.









Tickets are $100 each and are available now at lfprotaryauction.maxgiving.bid

