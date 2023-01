Earn a GED or high school diploma through Hopelink

Do you know anyone who is looking to earn their GED or high school diploma to build a career? Please help us spread the word about Hopelink’s GED/High School+ program!

Mondays, 4:30-6:30 PM - GED prep class to prepare for the social studies, science, and language arts tests. Class is online via Zoom.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-6:30 PM - Math class (all levels). Class is in person at Hopelink’s Redmond Center.

need a GED or high school diploma

be at least 16 years old and not enrolled, or required to be enrolled, in secondary school

live in Hopelink’s service area (for example, in Shoreline, Bothell, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, Duvall, or surrounding cities)

not have a temporary visa (for example, individuals who have a B, F, J, M, or other non-immigrant visa are not eligible)

Orientations are scheduled for February 2 and February 8, 2023. New students can contact ged@hopelink.org or 425-941-7004 to start the registration process.About the ProgramGED/High School+ is a free program that offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+). GED students prepare for the science, social studies, math, and language arts GED tests. HS+ students complete assignments to earn high school credits.Students attend classes and have free access to one-on-one tutoring, learning materials, and college/career advising. We provide vouchers for GED practice tests and scholarships to pay for the official GED tests.More information on the Hopelink webpage or call 425-457-9685.Class Information: Winter QuarterTo enroll, students must: