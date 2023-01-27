Earn a GED or high school diploma through Hopelink
Friday, January 27, 2023
Do you know anyone who is looking to earn their GED or high school diploma to build a career? Please help us spread the word about Hopelink’s GED/High School+ program!
Orientations are scheduled for February 2 and February 8, 2023. New students can contact ged@hopelink.org or 425-941-7004 to start the registration process.
About the Program
GED/High School+ is a free program that offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+). GED students prepare for the science, social studies, math, and language arts GED tests. HS+ students complete assignments to earn high school credits.
Students attend classes and have free access to one-on-one tutoring, learning materials, and college/career advising. We provide vouchers for GED practice tests and scholarships to pay for the official GED tests.
More information on the Hopelink webpage or call 425-457-9685.
Class Information: Winter Quarter
- Mondays, 4:30-6:30 PM - GED prep class to prepare for the social studies, science, and language arts tests. Class is online via Zoom.
- Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-6:30 PM - Math class (all levels). Class is in person at Hopelink’s Redmond Center.
- need a GED or high school diploma
- be at least 16 years old and not enrolled, or required to be enrolled, in secondary school
- live in Hopelink’s service area (for example, in Shoreline, Bothell, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, Duvall, or surrounding cities)
- not have a temporary visa (for example, individuals who have a B, F, J, M, or other non-immigrant visa are not eligible)
