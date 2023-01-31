Shoreline School District to hold community meetings about budget shortfall

School district headquarters at the Shoreline Center

Shoreline School District is engaged in proactive budget planning work in light of declining revenues and decreased enrollment in recent years.

Since a high point in 2019-20, the district student enrollment has decreased by more than 400 students due to COVID and other factors. The state allocates money based on enrollment.

Declining enrollment is generally anticipated in our near future, due to declining birth rates in King County and limited housing affordability. School districts both nearby and across the country have seen similar enrollment declines.

Along with a decline in enrollment, the District has experienced declining regionalization revenue (for areas that are expensive to live in) from the State at a time when costs have increased. Ultimately, like our families, with declining resources we must right-size our budget to live within our means.









Interested residents, staff, families, and students may attend any session that works for their schedule. The first session was held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Einstein Middle School.



Three more are planned in February.



Wednesday, February 1, 5-6:00 pm



16045 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155



Kellogg Middle School Commons

Friday, February 10, 12:30-1:30 pm via Zoom

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://ssd412-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IGU9pvbDRw2WAJ5BGyDVUQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.



Wednesday, February 15, 6-7:00 pm



Budget Advisory Team



The Budget Advisory Team (BAT) is a diverse group of parents/guardians, staff, students, and community members who represent a wide range of perspectives that is meeting to review the district’s current and projected budget challenges and the factors that influence school funding and spending.









Find meeting schedule, recent presentations, and other BAT resources



If you have a suggestion that you think the team should consider, please send it to:







The BAT will work together to develop recommended budget priorities, adjustments, and reductions to present to the School Board in early spring. If you have a suggestion that you think the team should consider, please send it to: budget.advteam@ssd412.org

A series of community information sessions will be held to bring awareness across the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park communities to the budget challenges the school district is facing.