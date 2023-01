Indoor storytime resumes at Shoreline Library

The Shoreline Library has resumed its family story time on Mondays. The library is located at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155.





Dancing Pajamas Concert with Nancy Stewart

Family program, all ages welcome.

Sunday, January 29, 11:30am



Join a fun musical concert filled with songs about nocturnal animals and bedtime.





Children are invited to wear pajamas and bring a favorite stuffed animal or blanket. Perfect for those dark winter days!





Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.



Registration not required. Seating is limited to room capacity.