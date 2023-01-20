Indoor storytime resumes at Shoreline Library





Dancing Pajamas Concert with Nancy Stewart

Family program, all ages welcome.

Sunday, January 29, 11:30am



Join a fun musical concert filled with songs about nocturnal animals and bedtime.





Children are invited to wear pajamas and bring a favorite stuffed animal or blanket. Perfect for those dark winter days!





Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.



Registration not required. Seating is limited to room capacity.











