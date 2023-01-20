Indoor storytime resumes at Shoreline Library
Friday, January 20, 2023
The Shoreline Library has resumed its family story time on Mondays. The library is located at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155.
Family Story Time at the Shoreline Library
Family program, all ages welcome.
Mondays, January 9, 23 and 30, February 6, 13 and 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 1pm
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills!
Dancing Pajamas Concert with Nancy Stewart
Family program, all ages welcome.
Sunday, January 29, 11:30am
Join a fun musical concert filled with songs about nocturnal animals and bedtime.
Children are invited to wear pajamas and bring a favorite stuffed animal or blanket. Perfect for those dark winter days!
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Registration not required. Seating is limited to room capacity.
