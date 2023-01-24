Lake Forest Park Police Department recognized for excellence in policy management and training

Lexipol, the nation's leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants, has recently announced that Lake Forest Park Police Department has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022.

The "Lexipol Connect Program" tracks police agencies performances on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management.





Lake Forest Park Police Department achieved "Gold" recognition for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates as laws change, and officer training on policies.





This is the highest level of recognition currently offered by Lexipol.



"Up-to date policy and ongoing training are a priority for our agency, and we are honored and excited to be recognized for our continued commitment to serving our community."









