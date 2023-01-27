Lights, Camera, Auction Fundraiser for Shoreline Rotary

Friday, January 27, 2023

Please join us for "Lights, Camera, Auction" Fundraiser
Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Happy Hour Starts 6:00 PM
Innis Arden Club House

Put on your Hollywood finest and walk the red carpet for the 2023 Shoreline Rotary Club’s Lights, Camera, Auction Fundraiser. We will celebrate the partnerships and collaborative spirit of Shoreline Rotary leaders and raise funds to support our community locally and globally. 

Funds raised will go towards scholarships and Shoreline Canopy Scholars Program (canopyscholars.org)

Your involvement is an opportunity to:
  • Join other leaders in our community to build a robust, cohesive community;
  • Connect with local community members and organizations; and
  • Show your support for a strong and accessible health and human services system.
Tickets are $75 per person and includes dinner and two drink tickets. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For complete information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities. please visit our website https://auctria.events/ShorelineRotary2023 for more details.



Posted by DKH at 3:37 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  