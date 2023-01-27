Lights, Camera, Auction Fundraiser for Shoreline Rotary
Friday, January 27, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Happy Hour Starts 6:00 PM
Innis Arden Club House
Put on your Hollywood finest and walk the red carpet for the 2023 Shoreline Rotary Club’s Lights, Camera, Auction Fundraiser. We will celebrate the partnerships and collaborative spirit of Shoreline Rotary leaders and raise funds to support our community locally and globally.
Funds raised will go towards scholarships and Shoreline Canopy Scholars Program (canopyscholars.org)
Your involvement is an opportunity to:
For complete information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities. please visit our website https://auctria.events/ShorelineRotary2023 for more details.
Your involvement is an opportunity to:
- Join other leaders in our community to build a robust, cohesive community;
- Connect with local community members and organizations; and
- Show your support for a strong and accessible health and human services system.
For complete information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities. please visit our website https://auctria.events/ShorelineRotary2023 for more details.
0 comments:
Post a Comment