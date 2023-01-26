Salmon In Schools program comes to Meridian Park Elementary

Special Education teacher Abby Lane has brought the Salmon In Schools program to Meridian Park Elementary School.

Ms. Lane had previously raised salmon at St. Benedict Elementary School. She was directed to Jim Siscel, Salmon in Schools Area Coordinator, by Josh Nichols of the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

In they go! Photo by Jim Siscel

Abby and Jim worked together to request a permit from the Department of Fish and Wildlife to raise 200 Coho salmon from eggs to newly hatched fry.





The permit was granted and the project proceeded.





Meridian Park PTA provided the financial support to purchase the chiller equipment and other related materials for the aquarium. Katherine Van Gunst was the PTA contact person who purchased the materials.





Eggs are in place. Photo by Jim Siscel

Meridian Park students and staff are very excited about watching the salmon eggs hatch and begin to grow. Later in the spring Ms. Lane and her students will release the tiny salmon in Lake Ballinger.



Meridian Park Elementary School is located at N 175th and Meridian.



Jim Siscel is a retired Shoreline School District elementary school teacher who has overseen salmon projects in several Shoreline schools.











