Senator Patty Murray opens the Senate for the first time as President Pro Tempore

Washington State Senator Patty Murray officially opened Senate sessions for the first time in her role as President Pro Tempore.

She will preside over the Senate in the absence of the Vice President.

In addition to presiding over the Senate, the president pro tempore fulfills a number of other responsibilities. In consultation with Senate leaders, for example, the president pro tempore appoints the director of the Congressional Budget Office (jointly with the Speaker of the House), as well as Senate legislative and legal counsel.





The president pro tempore also makes appointments to various national commissions and advisory boards and receives reports from certain government agencies.





In the absence of the vice president, the president pro tempore may administer all oaths required by the Constitution, may sign legislation, may jointly preside with the Speaker of the House when the two houses sit together in joint sessions or joint meetings, and may fulfill all other obligations of the presiding officer.





Unlike the vice president, however, the president pro tempore cannot vote to break a tie in the Senate.















