Blue Kettle mobile bookstore at Drumlin Sunday
Sunday, January 22, 2023
|Blue Kettle mobile bookstore will be at the Drumlin Sunday
Blue Kettle Books, the "bookstore on wheels," will be returning to Shoreline this weekend - Sunday January 22, 2023 at Drumlin, alongside Sunny Up Food Truck from 9am-12pm.
The Drumlin is in Ridgecrest at 522 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 - just down the street from The Crest Theatre.
We will be there every other week for the next few months, so Sunday 1/22 and Sunday 2/5 are the next two dates coming up (9am-12pm).
|Happy shoppers browse the shelves in the Blue Kettle
Blue Kettle Books fills a much-needed gap in the heart of Shoreline/Ridgecrest for an independent bookstore! Neighbors can step inside our gorgeous, teal-colored remodeled shuttle bus and find themselves lost in a little bookstore world with a curated, amazing selection of books for all ages.
Please help spread the word to Shoreline neighbors to come on out this weekend to shop at the Blue Kettle!
