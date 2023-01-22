Blue Kettle mobile bookstore at Drumlin Sunday

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Blue Kettle mobile bookstore will be at the Drumlin Sunday

Blue Kettle Books, the "bookstore on wheels," will be returning to Shoreline this weekend - Sunday January 22, 2023 at Drumlin, alongside Sunny Up Food Truck from 9am-12pm.

The Drumlin is in Ridgecrest at 522 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 - just down the street from The Crest Theatre.

We will be there every other week for the next few months, so Sunday 1/22 and Sunday 2/5 are the next two dates coming up (9am-12pm). 

Happy shoppers browse the shelves in the Blue Kettle

Blue Kettle Books fills a much-needed gap in the heart of Shoreline/Ridgecrest for an independent bookstore! Neighbors can step inside our gorgeous, teal-colored remodeled shuttle bus and find themselves lost in a little bookstore world with a curated, amazing selection of books for all ages. 

We also have new art prints, notecards, body care products, book candles, and more to share. Not to mention our discount book bins with popular hardcovers at a deep price cut. 

Please help spread the word to Shoreline neighbors to come on out this weekend to shop at the Blue Kettle!



