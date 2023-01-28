Shoreline Fire Deputy Chief Steve Taylor retires after a 34 year career

Deputy Chief Steve Taylor photo courtesy Shoreline Fire Deputy Chief Steve Taylor worked his last day Thursday, January 26, 2023 after an over 34-year career. Deputy Chief Steve Taylor worked his last day Thursday, January 26, 2023 after an over 34-year career.





Steve attended Harborview Medical Center’s paramedic training program in 1986 and graduated from Class #13. After graduation, he worked as a Paramedic with Evergreen Medic One until he was hired with Shoreline Fire Department as a Firefighter/Paramedic in 1989.





During his time with Shoreline, Steve has worked his way up through the ranks. He served as Lieutenant, Captain-MSO, Battalion Chief, and ended his career as Deputy Chief of Support Services.





During his tenure, Steve has held the role of Shift Commander, Department Training Officer, and has played a critical role on our executive leadership team over the last two years.





Steve has taken on numerous projects and programs throughout his career and has always performed professionally and passionately. Steve’s leadership and guidance will be missed by us all.







