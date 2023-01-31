Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Debuts in two performances February 18-19, 2023
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
|Credits: Rowan Catel, Elianna Langley, and Taylor Lim in “Til the Mermaid Drags You Under” by Norbert De La Cruz III in the 2022 production of Debuts. Into Dust Photography.
Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents New Works in Debuts
Featuring works by Donald Byrd and Arcadian Broad
Two Performances
February 18, 2023, at 7 PM
February 19, 2023, at 5 PM
Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)
Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) in Edmonds continues its 2022-2023 performance season with DEBUTS in February, presenting new works by contemporary choreographers. This production features From the Dark Land by Donald Byrd and “O.D.D.” (Oliver Davis Dances) by Arcadian Broad.
“We included DEBUTS in the OBT performance season last year, and we are excited to bring it back with new creative pieces by contemporary choreographers this season,” said artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Donald Byrd, the award-winning local choreographer, often referred to as ‘citizen artist,’ and Arcadian Broad, a soloist at The Sarasota Ballet, who mesmerized OBT audiences with his dashing performance as Basilio in our production of Don Quixote. We look forward to delighting our patrons with this celebration of creativity in contemporary ballet.”
This production will include a “Meet the Artists” Q/A session on Saturday, February 18, 2023, immediately following the performance. Audience members will have an exciting opportunity to meet both choreographers and learn more about their creative process of bringing new works to life on stage.
TICKET INFORMATION
DEBUTS will run two performances at the Edmonds Center for the Arts on February 18 and February 19, 2023. Tickets range from $27 to $40 and can be purchased at https://www.olympicballet.org/tickets or at the box office 425-774-7570. For more information, contact OBT at dance@olympicballet.org or visit https://www.olympicballet.org/performance-season/debuts/ .
Olympic Ballet Theatre’s 2022-2023 season is proudly sponsored by the Edmonds Arts Commission, the City of Everett Cultural Arts Commission, The City of Everett Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, Peter Smart/EdwardJones, and Seattle NorthCountry.
ABOUT THE ARTISTS
At 16, Arcadian was hired as a professional company dancer with Orlando Ballet. Under the direction of Robert Hill, he became youngest hire in the company’s history to date. In 2019, Arcadian joined the Cincinnati Ballet. In 2021, he joined The Sarasota Ballet as a demi-soloist and was promoted to soloist the following season.
Arcadian is also a dual choreographer and composer. He has created and premiered over 30 works, including two full-length ballets: Beauty and the Beast and WonderLand: Mad Tales of the Hatter. For his full-length productions, he also composed original orchestral scores. His choreography has been performed by Orlando Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, Sarasota Ballet, Danceworks Chicago and seen on TV/streaming channels.
|Donald Byrd
Donald Byrd is the Artistic Director of Spectrum Dance Theater in Seattle. Formerly, he was Artistic Director of Donald Byrd/The Group, a critically acclaimed contemporary dance company, founded in Los Angeles and later based in New York, that toured both nationally and internationally. He is a Tony-nominated (The Color Purple) and Bessie Award-winning (The Minstrel Show) choreographer.
Throughout the 40+ years of his choreographic career, Mr. Byrd has created over 100 works for his companies as well as works for many leading classical and contemporary companies. This list includes Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, The Joffrey Ballet, The Philadelphia Dance Company (Philadanco), Dance Theater of Harlem, and many others.
Mr. Byrd’s many awards, prizes, and fellowships include the Doris Duke Artist Award; Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts, Cornish College of the Arts; Masters of Choreography Award, The Kennedy Center; Fellow at The American Academy of Jerusalem; James Baldwin Fellow of United States Artists; Resident Fellow of The Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center; Fellow at the Institute on the Arts and Civic Dialogue, Harvard University; and the Mayor’s Arts Award for his sustained contributions to the City of Seattle.
ABOUT OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE
Olympic Ballet Theatre is an emerging nonprofit ballet company presenting four productions of classical and contemporary ballets each season. Founded 42 years ago and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the Snohomish County arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds. OBT provides high-quality original and classical ballet productions while maintaining the family-friendly ticketing prices and intimate venues that audiences love.
OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE
700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020 | 425.774.7570 | OlympicBallet.org
