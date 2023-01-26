Shoreline Community College student earns prominent state-wide recognition

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Former Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) student Zubeir Abdi was one of the 31 community and technical college students honored by the Washington State Association of Trustees (ACT) Monday night at the annual Transforming Lives Awards ceremony, a highly prestigious state system-wide recognition.

The annual ceremony recognizes current and former students of community and technical colleges whose lives were transformed by attending their college. Shoreline's Board of Trustees chose Abdi as its sole nominee.

Shoreline trustees Rebecca Chan and Rebecca Ringer noted the articulation in Abdi’s written statement, which served as part of the winners’ application.

“Zubeir was able to express the enormous challenge he faced as an immigrant, learning a new language and cultural institutions,” said Chan. “His statement eloquently described his impressive ability to set goals and do the work to achieve them.”

A key aspect of Abdi’s statement, Ringer said, was how he maintained a positive attitude when faced with failure while finding the grit to try again. Likewise, Abdi was able to find and utilize mentors to achieve success on campus, as evidenced by his role as Math Club President.

Among the 31 students honored, six were selected by the ACT as keynote speakers. The six keynote speakers will receive $500 from ACT, and the winners will receive $250.



