2022 NUHSA Human Services Awards

The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) held their 2022 Human Services Awards program and celebration on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Ronald United Methodist Church (17839 Aurora Ave. N. Shoreline).





Grounded

Nominees: Grounded serves primarily black youth in Shoreline and throughout North King County, offering school tutoring, mental health therapy, workforce training, career planning, and opportunities to exercise the body and mind through dance, radio and art. Housed at Black Coffee NW in Shoreline, Grounded is the nonprofit arm of this successful coffee shop that has since its inception two years ago seamlessly blended business with activism and community outreach.







BoPop (Bothellites for People-oriented Places)

This all-volunteer group elevates affordable housing issues in Bothell and advocates for middle housing and other housing options. Most recently,



BoPop hosted a walking tour and provided a community forum on the state of housing in Bothell with community members, city staff, city council members and partner organizations.

The



Bothell Urban Project The Bothell Kenmore Chamber prioritizes inclusion and support of nonprofit organizations as part of its focus on strengthening community and civic connections. Nonprofit organizations/agencies receive a 50% discounted membership rate, and through the Cultural Development Committee, the Chamber strives to bring diversity to its membership and leadership and offer more equitable and diverse programming.

Led by a team of congregants from Bothell United Methodist Church, the



Utsav Led by a team of congregants from Bothell United Methodist Church, the Bothell Urban Project aims to create more affordable housing alongside resources and support that build a strong and supportive community. With proceeds from a portion of the Church’s property, the group is working to purchase land in downtown Bothell for multi-use housing that may include on the first floor a workforce training café, community court, and human services resource center.

Human Services Champion: Led by and serving South Asians in Washington, Utsav organizes to promote equitable access to culturally competent and linguistically accessible services, focusing on mutual aid, education and advocacy. Founded in Bothell in 2015, Utsav strengthens its cross-cultural community through events, youth leadership opportunities and community-specific assistance. During the pandemic, Utsav also provided critical food aid, distributed thousands of masks and supported area businesses.





Through Bill and Alan’s compassionate and steady leadership, Through Bill and Alan’s compassionate and steady leadership, Camp United We Stand (the only authorized encampment in North King County) has remained active throughout the pandemic, serving up to 35 campers each year.





Bill and Alan spend an inordinate amount of time managing the camp, attending weekly meetings, adjudicating situations that arise, counseling campers, fundraising and seeking new locations. Bill has facilitated a new site beginning early 2023, and Alan serves as treasurer and has even provided shelter in his own home to a former camper in need.



Building Bridges honorees

City Managers/Assistant City Managers of Bothell, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and Kirkland



In late 2021, city leadership began collaborating to pursue a dual-tracked mission of expanding the North Sound RADAR program and creating a mental health triage center that would serve North King County.





In November, the City Councils of these 5 cities adopted a partner agreement to form this new Regional Crisis Response Agency (RCR) , which will begin formal operations in early 2023 and be jointly governed and funded by the partner cities with additional funding from King County and the State of Washington. The RCR Agency will have ten Mental Health Professional Community Responders, which will enhance public health, safety and emergency response services, including crisis response awareness, support and resource referral for community members experiencing behavioral health issues across the five-city region.





About NUHSA



About NUHSA

NUHSA's Annual Human Services Awards have been celebrating the accomplishments of local individuals and organizations since 2008. NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville. Through partnership and collaboration, NUHSA supports providers, funders and the community to enhance existing resources and build our capacity to effectively respond to community needs.












