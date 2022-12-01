Five northend cities form new Regional Crisis Response Agency

Regional Crisis Response (RCR) Agency. The City Councils of Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline this month each adopted a partner agreement to form a new





The signed Interlocal (ILA) agreement merges the North Sound RADAR (Response Awareness, De-Escalation, and Referral) Navigator program with Kirkland’s Community Responder program to form a new entity to provide community mobile crisis response services to all five cities.

“Addressing the behavioral health needs of our collective communities requires dedication, commitment, and resources,” stated Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully. “I am proud of the work the Shoreline Police did in piloting the RADAR program and in our successful efforts to expand it to include other cities. Creating a regional agency is the next step in establishing a network of behavioral health support across north King County that will ensure better outcomes for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis, the police that are often called to respond during a crisis, and the community.”



The RCR Agency will have 13 total staff, including ten Mental Health Professional Community Responders, which will enhance public health, safety, and emergency response services, including crisis response awareness, support, and resource referral for community members experiencing behavioral health issues across the five-city region.





Cities in the North Puget Sound region came together to find a coordinated solution for providing much-needed behavioral help resources to those in crisis,” said Lake Forest Park Deputy Mayor Thomas French.

“This regional agency will help find the appropriate support in situations involving behavioral health challenges while reducing the burden on law enforcement as the principal responders. This collaboration to provide mental health support in the North Puget Sound region is a huge step forward for those in need.”

The new agency will be jointly governed and funded by the partner cities. Supplemental funding support will also come from King County’s Mental Illness Drug Dependency (MIDD) levy and other grants. The City of Kirkland will serve as the administrative host of the program. The initial term of the agreement is for four years and includes the option for neighboring jurisdictions to join after the first year of operation.



The new RCR Agency will begin formal operations at the end of the first quarter of 2023. In the meantime, existing RADAR and Community Responder staff will continue to respond to calls in their respective communities.









