Senior Activity Center closed Thursday and Friday

Wednesday, December 21, 2022


From the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

We have decided out of consideration of safety and the state of our parking lot, among many other factors, to close the Center tomorrow 12/22/2022, Thursday. 

Friday is a staff holiday, the center was already planned to be closed this day.

We thank you all so much for being part of a wonderful 2022 here with us! We look forward to seeing you all next year,

2023 will be an exciting year for all of us together at the Shoreline Lake-Forest-Park Senior Activity Center!



Posted by DKH at 5:42 PM
