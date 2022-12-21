Senior Activity Center closed Thursday and Friday



From the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center









Friday is a staff holiday, the center was already planned to be closed this day.





We thank you all so much for being part of a wonderful 2022 here with us! We look forward to seeing you all next year,





2023 will be an exciting year for all of us together at the Shoreline Lake-Forest-Park Senior Activity Center!









We have decided out of consideration of safety and the state of our parking lot, among many other factors, to close the Center tomorrow 12/22/2022, Thursday.