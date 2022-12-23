Congressional and Legislative District recounts certified

The addition of nine votes for Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and five votes for Republican candidate Joe Kent adjusted the margin of victory from 2,629 votes to 2,633 votes.



A requested two-precinct hand recount in the 9th Congressional District did not change the vote totals for the race. A machine recount required by state law in the 10th Legislative District added five votes to the total, all for Democratic candidate Clyde Shavers.









Election certification documents can be found at the Office of the Secretary of State’s







The recount adjusted the margin of victory from 211 votes to 216 votes. All five votes were from Island County.Election certification documents can be found at the Office of the Secretary of State’s 2022 General Election data web page

Seven counties took part in the recount, which amended the vote totals in Clark County by 10 votes, Cowlitz County by two votes, and Skamania and Thurston counties by one vote each.