Congressional and Legislative District recounts certified
Friday, December 23, 2022
|Secretary of State Steve Hobbs
The amended results certified by the Office of the Secretary of State reflect the outcomes of the recount processes prescribed in state law.
The requested machine recount of the full 3rd Congressional District, certified today, resulted in a 14-vote change in the total.
The addition of nine votes for Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and five votes for Republican candidate Joe Kent adjusted the margin of victory from 2,629 votes to 2,633 votes.
Seven counties took part in the recount, which amended the vote totals in Clark County by 10 votes, Cowlitz County by two votes, and Skamania and Thurston counties by one vote each.
A requested two-precinct hand recount in the 9th Congressional District did not change the vote totals for the race. A machine recount required by state law in the 10th Legislative District added five votes to the total, all for Democratic candidate Clyde Shavers.
A requested two-precinct hand recount in the 9th Congressional District did not change the vote totals for the race. A machine recount required by state law in the 10th Legislative District added five votes to the total, all for Democratic candidate Clyde Shavers.
The recount adjusted the margin of victory from 211 votes to 216 votes. All five votes were from Island County.
Election certification documents can be found at the Office of the Secretary of State’s 2022 General Election data web page.
Election certification documents can be found at the Office of the Secretary of State’s 2022 General Election data web page.
0 comments:
Post a Comment