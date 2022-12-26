WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory issued for Tuesday

Monday, December 26, 2022

 
Wind storm aftermath in Shoreline August 2015
Photo by Carl Dinse
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory for the greater Puget Sound region, including the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas. The wind advisory is in effect from 7am on Tuesday until 1am Wednesday morning. Wind gusts of 50mph are possible, with a slight chance of wind gusts exceeding 60mph.

Winds are expected to peak in the area at around 4pm or 5pm Tuesday evening. In general, strong winds are expected to last 6-8 hours on Tuesday compared to Monday morning's short burst. More power outages are expected with this storm, especially with the moist soil conditions. 

Another round of heavy rain is preceding this wind event adding around another 3/4 of an inch of rain to the already saturated ground. There is also a Flood Watch in effect until Wednesday afternoon. Significant amounts of rain with snow melt have added an increased risk of landslides in the area.

A cloudy, rainy, and mild weather pattern is expected to continue into the New Year. There is some potential for another windstorm to arrive sometime around Friday. I will write another weather article when details become clearer on that storm system.

Monday morning, we had a short burst of winds with a strong cold front that moved through around 7am. Winds at SeaTac airport gusted to 55mph, while at Paine Field in Everett winds gusted to 49mph.

We recorded a gust of 31mph at the Shoreline Weather Richmond Beach station. Another personal station near the Puget Sound in Shoreline on Weather Underground recorded a gust of 52mph.


