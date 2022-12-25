The Little Demonstration Garden That Could

Sunday, December 25, 2022

Demonstration garden in LFP
Photo by Marty Byrne
By Marty Byrne

The Animal Acres Demonstration Garden is tucked away in south Lake Forest Park's Pfingst Animal Acres behind Town Center (and across from LFP Presbyterian). 

The garden is approximately 1200 square feet, situated along a split rail fence that borders the street. 

WSU Extension Master Gardeners and community volunteers plan, plant, and maintain the 10 raised beds, arbor, and containers to show how vegetables, herbs, fruit, and ornamentals can co-exist and enhance a garden space. 

The park features a popular walking path, so WSU Master Gardeners get quite a few questions from residents.

During the 2022 season, the garden yielded beyond our expectations, despite the periods of heavy rain, drought, and the other weather oddities we experienced. 

Here is a sample of the produce we harvested:
  • Apples (2 varieties): 20 lb
  • Grapes: 60 lb
  • Blueberries: 3 lb
  • Carrots (2 containers): 2.5 lb
  • Chard: 2 lb
  • Collards: 4 lb
  • Lettuce: 10 lb
  • Tomatoes (cherry): 3.5 lb
  • Herbs: approximately 3 lb
  • Total (includes yields not listed): 133 lb
All produce is donated to local food banks.

The apple "trees" are espaliered along the split rail fence, as is the grapevine. Plant choices for nine of the beds change each year, to try new varieties and adjust for rotation and changing conditions. 

Bed #10 is a well-established herb bed. The Master Gardeners and community volunteers installed a drip irrigation system in 2014 that greatly simplified watering chores at the garden.

In 2023, astrological spring is March 23. Meteorological spring arrives March 1, and Celtic spring on February 1. 

We are looking forward to planning and planting in the new season as early as possible! You can find the garden on our website at https://mgfkc.org/resources/map-of-mg-clinics-and-gardens

Marty Byrne is a WSU Extension Master Gardener



Posted by DKH at 3:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  