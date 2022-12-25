The Little Demonstration Garden That Could

Demonstration garden in LFP

Photo by Marty Byrne

By Marty Byrne









The garden is approximately 1200 square feet, situated along a split rail fence that borders the street.





WSU Extension Master Gardeners and community volunteers plan, plant, and maintain the 10 raised beds, arbor, and containers to show how vegetables, herbs, fruit, and ornamentals can co-exist and enhance a garden space.





The park features a popular walking path, so WSU Master Gardeners get quite a few questions from residents.



During the 2022 season, the garden yielded beyond our expectations, despite the periods of heavy rain, drought, and the other weather oddities we experienced.







Apples (2 varieties): 20 lb

Grapes: 60 lb

Blueberries: 3 lb

Carrots (2 containers): 2.5 lb

Chard: 2 lb

Collards: 4 lb

Lettuce: 10 lb

Tomatoes (cherry): 3.5 lb

Herbs: approximately 3 lb Total (includes yields not listed): 133 lb All produce is donated to local food banks.



The apple "trees" are espaliered along the split rail fence, as is the grapevine. Plant choices for nine of the beds change each year, to try new varieties and adjust for rotation and changing conditions. Here is a sample of the produce we harvested:All produce is donated to local food banks.The apple "trees" are espaliered along the split rail fence, as is the grapevine. Plant choices for nine of the beds change each year, to try new varieties and adjust for rotation and changing conditions.





Bed #10 is a well-established herb bed. The Master Gardeners and community volunteers installed a drip irrigation system in 2014 that greatly simplified watering chores at the garden.



In 2023, astrological spring is March 23. Meteorological spring arrives March 1, and Celtic spring on February 1.









Marty Byrne is a WSU Extension Master Gardener We are looking forward to planning and planting in the new season as early as possible! You can find the garden on our website at https://mgfkc.org/resources/map-of-mg-clinics-and-gardens













The Animal Acres Demonstration Garden is tucked away in south Lake Forest Park's Pfingst Animal Acres behind Town Center (and across from LFP Presbyterian).