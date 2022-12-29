Shoreline Planning Commission to hear presentation from Homestead Community Land Trust

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Shoreline Planning Commission
The Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 7pm will be held in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed.

Public comment can be made in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. 

In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of Agenda Item 5, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.


Access the meeting remotely:

Agenda Highlights

Contact us:
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov



Posted by DKH at 11:15 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  