Shoreline Planning Commission to hear presentation from Homestead Community Land Trust
Thursday, December 29, 2022
|Shoreline Planning Commission
Public comment can be made in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment.
In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of Agenda Item 5, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
- Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment
- Submit Written Public Comment
- (Note: In person public Commenters sign up in person the night of the meeting)
Access the meeting remotely:
- Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar
- Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 - Webinar ID: 852 4316 7795; Passcode: 577061
- Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
Agenda Highlights
- Homestead Community Land Trust Presentation
- Draft 2023 Comprehensive Plan Docket
- Draft Minutes from December 1, 2022
Agenda: 01052023 PC Meeting Agenda
Contact us:
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov
