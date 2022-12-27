McAleer Creek jumping its banks by Lake Ballinger

McAleer Creek over its banks in Mountlake Terrace

Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace

The City of Mountlake Terrace shared this photo of McAleer Creek - the outfall of Lake Ballinger - jumping its banks.





McAleer Creek has multiple tributaries in Shoreline which all join up and head through Lake Forest Park to drain into Lake Washington.





Echo Lake drains to Lake Ballinger through a culvert under the highway (SR 104 / Lake Ballinger Way / NE 205th / SW 244th)











