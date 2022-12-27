Jeff Foxworthy on living in Washington
Note: I drove down Ballinger Way in LFP when there was 4 inches of snow on the ground and the temperatures were in the 20s. I passed a guy walking along the road who was wearing bermuda shorts - and flip-flops.
- If someone in a Lowes/Home Depot store offers you assistance and they don't work there ...you live in Washington.
- If you've worn shorts, flip-flops and a warm-jacket at the same time, you live in Washington.
- If you've had a lengthy telephone conversation with someone who dialed the wrong number, you live in Washington.
- If you measure distance in hours, you live in Washington.
- If you know several people who have hit a deer more than once, you live in Washington.
- If you have switched from 'heat' to 'A/C' and back again in the same day, you live in Washington.
- If you can drive through 2 feet of snow during a raging blizzard without flinching, you live in Eastern Washington.
- If you get your kid's Halloween costumes to fit over 2 layers of clothes or under a raincoat, you live in Washington.
- If driving is better in the winter because the potholes are filled with leaves, mud or ice, you live in Washington.
- If you know all 4 seasons: almost winter, winter, still winter, and road construction, you live in Washington.
- If you feel guilty throwing bottles, cans or paper in the trash, you live in Washington.
- If you know more than 10 ways to order coffee, you live in Washington.
- If you know more people who own boats than have air conditioning, you live in Washington.
- If you stand on a deserted corner in the rain waiting for the "Walk" signal, you live in Washington.
- If you consider that if it has no snow on it (or has not recently erupted), that it is not a ‘real’ mountain, then you live in Washington.
- If you can taste the difference between Starbucks, Seattle's Best, and Tullys, you live in Washington.
- If you know the difference between Chinook, Coho and Sockeye salmon, you live in Washington.
- If you know how to pronounce Sequim, Puyallup, Issaquah, Snoqualamie, Wenatchee , Spokane , Umpqua, Yakima and Willamette, you live in Washington.
- If you consider swimming an indoor sport, you live in Washington.
- If you can tell the difference between Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Thai food, you live in Washington.
- If you never go camping without a tarp and waterproof matches on you, you live in Washington.
- If you have actually used your mountain bike on a mountain, you live in Washington.
- If you think people who use umbrellas are either wimps or tourists, you definitely live in Washington.
- If you buy new sunglasses every single year because you cannot find the old ones after such a long time, then you live in Washington.
- If you actually understand these jokes ...and forward them to all your Washington friends, you live or have lived in Washington
