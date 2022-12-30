LFP Garden Club meets January 10 at Town Center

Trevor Cameron will speak

about Summer bulbs LFP Garden Club will hold their monthly meeting on January 10th and continue on the 2nd Tuesday of the month (Sept thru May). LFP Garden Club will hold their monthly meeting on January 10th and continue on the 2nd Tuesday of the month (Sept thru May).





9:30am for General Meeting. We will have a little time for cookies and chatting. At 10:30am we will have our speaker.





They meet at Third Place Commons on the upper level by the stage. TPC is in Town Center, at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





New members are accepted throughout the year. Novice and experienced gardeners are always welcome. Annual dues are $25.00. We ask that you join us after attending two meetings for free.





We have extra functions during the summer months.





Our speaker in January is Trevor Cameron, talking about Summer Bulbs. Shop now for the best selection, especially at the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival.





Trevor will be talking about the 'General Rules for Summer Bulbs'





Numerous plants from Trilliums, Toad Lilies, Anemones, Convallaria, Irises of all kinds, and many others are around to add to the garden as well. Try some fun ones in your yard!





Notice a theme here... Good cut flowers, fragrance and vivid summer colors. Plant some in your garden.









