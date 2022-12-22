COVID relief funding awarded to PSE clears more than $20 million in unpaid customer bills

“Ensuring every household can meet basic needs is essential for an equitable economy that provides opportunities for all. We are pleased to be able to support PSE in their commitment to make sure no customer has to choose between keeping the lights on and paying for food, medicine or other necessities,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.Eligible customers were those who received bill assistance during the pandemic and had a current outstanding debt of at least $10 accrued between March 2020 and Dec. 2021. PSE ended up crediting an average of $570 to the nearly 36,000 customers.Customers who continue to need help can check on whether they qualify through PSE’s bill assistance program (Home Energy Lifeline Program), the government LIHEAP program, and the Salvation Army Warm Home Fund.