For the Birds: Hummers need winter nectar

Feeder under eave with trouble light keeping it

and the area warm Photo by Craig Kerns





When the winter cold temperatures start making the hummingbird feeders freeze up, it is time for extra attention.









“Anna's hummingbirds eat more insects than any other North American hummingbird, and this may help them in bad weather. "It is thought that Anna's hummingbirds are able to spend the winter so far north because they eat more insects and spiders than most hummingbirds.” kids.sandiegozoo.org/animals/annas-hummingbird

As long as there are no cats, putting a feeder

under shelter can keep nectar warmer.

Photo by Elaine Chuang Anna’s are able to eat spiders and bugs wedged in crevices to supplement their instant nectar shots. These little smarties know where to look, but ice makes it hard to get to them.



To help conserve their energy, Anna’s Hummingbirds are able to down-shift their metabolism by entering “torpor” where heart rate and body temperature are reduced to a bare minimum of about 40 beats per minute (down from 400) and body temp about 48F (down from 107F).



Many other hummingbird species do this, like the ones in the Andes.



One way is to bring them in at night, but Anna’s feed very early in the morning, often before sunrise, because our long northern nights make it too long to wait any longer, so you need to put them out early, early.





Rotating a couple of feeders throughout the day works but requires diligence.





Anna's Hummer on covered

heated feeder. Photo by Mary Another way to keep the feeders from freezing is to put the feeder under an eave and shine an incandescent light near it to keep the feeder area warm, or one can buy a hummingbird feeder heater.



Hand warmers and incandescent Christmas light work marginally, but not down into the teens.



It is important to clean your feeders about once a week during cold weather.



Keep the nectar solution at four-parts water to one-part cane sugar. Don’t believe the myth that the ratio should be changed in cold weather.



These little bundles of energy bring us delight as we watch them zipping around. Help keep them alive by keeping their nectar liquid during cold spells.







