Echo Lake close to overflow on Tuesday

Echo Lake photo by Johanna Pollit

The tiny beach at Echo Lake is submerged and the water level is close to the top of the Interurban Trail. The tiny beach at Echo Lake is submerged and the water level is close to the top of the Interurban Trail.





The outfall for Echo Lake is a very small culvert that runs under the highway and flows into Lake Ballinger. As seen in yesterday's photo of the McAleer Creek outflow , Lake Ballinger is also full. A large section of McAleer Creek is above ground there so the water can overflow to the open spaces.





Echo Lake creek has only a very short section above ground and the rest is in the culvert. As a result the water backs up in the lake and occasionally approaches ground floor condos around the lake.





--Diane Hettrick












